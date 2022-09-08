From our sister site The White Center Blog:

The White Center Community Development Association (WCCDA) will be holding its 20th Anniversary Gala: Truth in Community this Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, starting at 5 p.m. at the South Seattle College Brockey Conference Center.

“This theme of TRUTH encapsulates all that has happened within the last 20 years of our history,” organizers said. “We are excited to see you all again in PERSON to celebrate all of our collective work and partnerships. Our work could not have been done without the brilliance of the White Center community and the tireless support from all YOU!”

Please note that this is a formal event which means that you show up in your “Sili” best. No bikinis please…this means look good and wear something that gives you some wiggle room for all the fun.

Organizers will be following CDC-recommended guidelines for our event.

The White Cener CDA’s works to eradicate poverty and build a vibrant and economically diverse community in unincorporated White Center. In the past years, the White Center CDA has engaged in community facilitation on a diverse range of projects that touch the White Center community. These projects include King County’s revisions to the North Highline and White Center Subarea plan, fighting for the strong and resilient business community within the White Center business core, advocating for and providing culturally relevant early learning opportunities and needed resources to families, and bringing a needed hub of community resources and affordable housing to White Center.

The White Center CDA is a nonprofit organization founded in 2002. The White Center CDA works to connect community to people and place in many ways, such as the Spring Clean, the White Center 5k, and ongoing anti-displacement work within White Center.

“Looking forward to celebrating this WCCDA milestone with all of you!”

ONLINE TICKET SALES WILL END ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2022 AT 10:00 PM PST SPONSORSHIP PURCHASES WILL CLOSE ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 AT 10:00 PM PST



Event Details:

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, doors open at 5 p.m. EVENT PAGE: https://www.wccda.org/gala VOLUNTEER FORM: https://app.planhero.com/gatherings/14780-wccda-20th-gala WHERE: South Seattle College Brockey Conference Center, 6000 16th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106 (map below)

EDITOR’S NOTE : Since South King Media’s inception in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!