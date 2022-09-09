The Burien City Council will be holding a Special Meeting on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, starting with an Executive Session at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at council chambers at Burien City Hall (map below).

Join virtually via Zoom at https://bit.ly/2LAgoW0, view on Comcast TV Channel 21, or online at https://burien.vod.castus.tv/vod.

Download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).

One of the big issues on the docket is to discuss an implementation plan to invest $10.8 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) COVID-19 pandemic recovery funding.

“The City Council expressed support for the high-level plan City of Burien staff presented to them in July to put funding into addressing community needs, public safety, economic development, support for local businesses, and infrastructure,” the city said.

Here’s the agenda:

EXECUTIVE SESSION:

Discussion of Potential or Threatened Litigation per RCW 42.30.110(1)(i); 5 minutes Discussion of Potential Litigation per RCW 42.30.110(1)(i); 25 minutes



PUBLIC COMMENT ON AGENDA ITEMS

AGENDA TOPICS:

Approval and Authorization to Execute the Distributors Washington Settlement Agreement Participation Form and Allocation Agreement: Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Implementation Action Plan: Eric Christensen, Finance Director Long Range General Fund Financial Forecast: Eric Christensen, Finance Director Discussion of BEDP Recommendations to Enhance Communication and Collaboration between City Council and the Business Community: Chris Craig, Economic Development Manager Approval of Limited Term Administrative Assistant Position: Cathy Schrock, Administrative Services Director Rental Housing Policies: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager Eviction Moratorium: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager



