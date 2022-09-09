All are invited to help kick off the campaign to pass Proposition 1 – the Highline Schools Bond – starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, on the front lawn of Highline High School.

“Come and meet Highline’s new superintendent Dr. Ivan Duran and school board president Aaron Garcia, and learn why it is so important that we rebuild schools and ensure that our students are educated in safe, modern facilities,” organizers said.

If this bond is passed on the Nov. 8 ballot, three schools will be rebuilt:

Evergreen High School in White Center Tyee High School in SeaTac Pacific Middle School in Des Moines



Following the campaign rally, guests will have an opportunity to tour the new Highline High School, which was rebuilt with funds from the last bond.

The bond campaign is managed by Yes for Highline, a community volunteer group that works to pass school construction bonds and operating levies for Highline Public Schools. Learn more here: yesforhighline.org.

WHAT: 2022 Highline Bond Campaign Kick-Off and Tour, followed by tours of the new Highline High School. WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, starting at 6 p.m. WHERE: Highline High School front lawn, 225 S. 152nd Street: