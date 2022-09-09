From our sister site The Tukwila Blog:

Tukwila Police are reporting that just after Noon on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 officers were dispatched to Costco after receiving a report of several individuals that had loaded up thousands of dollars of generators in shopping carts and were walking between fire exits looking for an exit to flee through.

Police say the suspects exited without taking any merchandise, then got into a vehicle that was recently reported as stolen.

When an officer attempted to perform a traffic stop, the suspect vehicle immediately fled and struck a retaining wall nearby on S. 180th Street, then came to a stop in the middle of the street.

The driver – who is a juvenile male who was recently reported as missing – fled on foot and was pursued by officers who took him into custody.

The remains of a dog were also located in the 1200 block of Andover Park E. that had reportedly been struck by the suspect vehicle. A bearded dragon was located inside of the suspect vehicle and was turned over to Animal Control investigation.

Photo courtesy Tukwila Police Department.