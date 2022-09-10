The Washington State Patrol is reporting that three people were killed in two separate accidents on I-5 in Tukwila and SeaTac on Friday night and Saturday morning.

From The Tukwila Blog:

Troopers say that on Friday night, Sept. 9, 2022 at 10:47 p.m., a vehicle was traveling northbound on I-5 just south of Southcenter Boulevard in Tukwila (map below) in lane one when the driver lost control and rolled across all lanes of traffic, coming to rest on the driver’s side in the HOV lane.

A second vehicle struck the roof of that car – killing the driver and one passenger inside – and both vehicles came to rest in the HOV lane.

From The SeaTac Blog:

Another 2-car accident killed a 23-year-old driver on I-5 in SeaTac early Saturday morning, Sept. 10, 2022.

Troopers say that Saturday at 2:17 a.m. a disabled vehicle blocking lane one on southbound I-5 just north of 216th Street (map below) was rear-ended by another vehicle that had made an emergency maneuver to avoid a collision.

The victim’s vehicle came to rest blocking lane one, while the suspect one came to rest facing the wrong way, blocking lanes one and two.

Victims names have not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.