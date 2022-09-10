At Friday night’s big intercity “Battle of Burien” football game, the Kennedy Catholic High School Lancers dominated crosstown rivals the Highline High Pirates by a score of 41-6.

This was a non-conference matchup between the two Burien rivals, which are located about a mile apart (Kennedy is private, while Highline is public).

Kennedy, coached by Sheldon Cross, is in the 4A North Puget Sound League, while Highline, coached by Deontae Cooper, is 2A KingCo.

After a close and tough first quarter that bounced back and forth due to turnovers, the Lancers settled down and dominated the remainder of the game with strong defense and some sweet pass/catch combos from quarterback Payton Faker to receivers Mason Hayes, Mason Moriarty and Nate Barnes.

One of the defensive highlights of the game was a Lancer hit by Jojo Paaga on Pirate running back/receiver Adam Estrada that resulted in a fumble, which was recovered and taken around 70 yards to the house for a Kennedy TD by senior linebacker Shane McConville. Here’s a video of that play shot by Scott Schaefer:

Both teams now have 1-1 records, and both play next on Thursday, Sept. 15, with the Lancers facing Kentwood in Kent and the Pirates taking on Interlake at home.

Estimated game attendance at Highline Memorial Stadium was over 2,000, according to a security guard working the game.

This was KING5’s Game of the Week – watch some great highlights below: