A Neighborhood Block Party will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at the church on 510 S. 150th Street that is shared by Oasis Church at Home and Iglesia Cristiana de las Americas (map below).

This is a free event offering food from two food trucks – El Chapulín Oaxqueño and Now Make Me a Sandwich.

There will also be games, and of course watching the Seahawks game in the Fellowship Hall.

EDITOR’S NOTE : Since South King Media’s inception in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!