SPONSORED :

Normandy Park 3-day Vintage Sale will feature 6 Vendors this weekend.

The sale will take place at 19411 Normandy Park Drive SW (map below) this Friday, Sept. 16, Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. all days.

The three-day event will include Vintage Furniture, Home Decor and some new items.

Chandeliers, seasonal items, from the practical to the whimsical.

“Don’t miss out!”

A Pop-Up Sale two doors down will feature Vintage Pyrex & many collectibles.

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how your business can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].