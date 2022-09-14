REMINDER : Burien’s Hospitality House will be holding its annual “Walk for the Women” fundraiser event this weekend – Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

A live walk will start at Merrill Gardens on SW 151st and 5th Ave SW, starting at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Sept. 17.

A virtual walk will run all weekend – Sept. 17-18.

Their fundraiser goal this year is $24,000.

We invite you to WALK with us or on your own!

LIVE WALK at Merril Gardens on SW 151st & 5th Ave SW:

1. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 17th

2. Stretch and warm up! 3. 10:00 a.m. Ready, Set, Walk!

VIRTUAL EVENT:

1. Walk any time between Sept. 17-18.

2. Share your walk photos on the Hospitality House Facebook page!

Merrill Gardens at Burien is located at 15020 5th Ave SW:

