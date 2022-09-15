Come to Seahurst Park on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 and learn how Scouts can help your child learn KEY skills that colleges/trade schools and armed forces are looking for, and scholarships are seeking!

This event will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 20, starting at 6 p.m. at Seahurst Park (map below) at the shelter by the playground.

Some skills that Scouts learn:

Commitment: Troop activities Self-learning: Earning Merit Badges Service: Community work and projects Time Management: Completing requirements Leadership: Troop teamwork and collaboration Plus: Life skills (first aid, cooking, water safety)

