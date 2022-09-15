King County’s traveling Wastemobile will be coming to Burien’s Fred Meyer parking lot this weekend, from Friday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
This free event will run from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. all three days.
There is no fee for hazardous waste disposal.
What to bring
Limit 50 gallons per residential customer per day. No containers larger than 5 gallons.
ALLOWED ITEMS:
-
- Aerosols
- All-purpose cleaners
- Ammonia
- Antibacterial products and disinfectants
- Antifreeze (Limit 25 gallons)
- Automotive fluids and oils
- Batteries (Limit 5 car batteries)
- Bleach
- Charcoal
- Cold packs
- Drain cleaner
- Fertilizer (Bring if they contain pesticides or herbicides)
- Fire extinguishers (Limit 5 tanks)
- Flares (Limit 10 flares. No marine flares accepted at the Wastemobile.)
- Fluorescent light ballasts and tubes (Limit 10 bulbs or tubes (combined) per vehicle per trip. No limits on ballasts.)
- Formaldehyde
- Fuel filters (Bring if fuel cannot be drained from the filter)
- Furniture polish
- Gasoline and fuel (Limit 25 gallons)
- Glue and adhesives
- Herbicides (No professional grade)
- Inks and dye
- Lab chemicals (Authorization required prior to drop-off. Please call us at 206-296-4692.)
- Lead solder and flux
- Lead-based paint and chips
- Lice shampoo
- Marine anti-fouling paint
- Mercury and mercury-containing products
- Metal cleaners
- Mothballs
- Motor oil (Limit 25 gallons)
- Nail polish
- Nail polish remover
- Oil filters (Bring if oil cannot be drained from filter)
- Oven cleaner
- Paint – oil-based
- Paint stripper
- Paint thinner
- Pepper spray
- Pesticides (No professional grade)
- Propane and butane tanks (maximum size tank accepted is 8-gallons)
- Resins
- Rust remover
- Shop towels
- Swimming pool chemicals
- Varnish and lacquer
- Weed killers
For larger quantities or unusual waste, call 206-296-4692.
More details – including what NOT to bring – are here: https://kingcountyhazwastewa.gov/households
Fred Meyer is located at 14300 1st Ave S.: