King County’s traveling Wastemobile will be coming to Burien’s Fred Meyer parking lot this weekend, from Friday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

This free event will run from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. all three days.

There is no fee for hazardous waste disposal.

What to bring

Limit 50 gallons per residential customer per day. No containers larger than 5 gallons.

ALLOWED ITEMS:

Aerosols All-purpose cleaners Ammonia Antibacterial products and disinfectants Antifreeze (Limit 25 gallons) Automotive fluids and oils Batteries (Limit 5 car batteries) Bleach Charcoal Cold packs Drain cleaner Fertilizer (Bring if they contain pesticides or herbicides) Fire extinguishers (Limit 5 tanks) Flares (Limit 10 flares. No marine flares accepted at the Wastemobile.) Fluorescent light ballasts and tubes (Limit 10 bulbs or tubes (combined) per vehicle per trip. No limits on ballasts.) Formaldehyde Fuel filters (Bring if fuel cannot be drained from the filter) Furniture polish Gasoline and fuel (Limit 25 gallons) Glue and adhesives Herbicides (No professional grade) Inks and dye Lab chemicals (Authorization required prior to drop-off. Please call us at 206-296-4692.) Lead solder and flux Lead-based paint and chips Lice shampoo Marine anti-fouling paint Mercury and mercury-containing products Metal cleaners Mothballs Motor oil (Limit 25 gallons) Nail polish Nail polish remover Oil filters (Bring if oil cannot be drained from filter) Oven cleaner Paint – oil-based Paint stripper Paint thinner Pepper spray Pesticides (No professional grade) Propane and butane tanks (maximum size tank accepted is 8-gallons) Resins Rust remover Shop towels Swimming pool chemicals Varnish and lacquer Weed killers



For larger quantities or unusual waste, call 206-296-4692.

More details – including what NOT to bring – are here: https://kingcountyhazwastewa.gov/households

Fred Meyer is located at 14300 1st Ave S.: