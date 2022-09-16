Over and out: Kennedy Catholic punches through Kentwood 44-13

Burien’s Kennedy Catholic High School Lancers left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Kentwood 44-13 on Thursday night, Sept. 15, 2022 in boys varsity football.

Kennedy thundered in front of Kentwood 22-0 to begin the second quarter, before opening a lopsided 37-0 gap over the Conquerors at half time.

Kentwood finally scored to come within 37-6 in the third quarter.

The Lancers and the Conquerors each scored in the final quarter.

This was an away conference game at French Field.

Kennedy improves its record to 2-1 on the season.

Highline Pirates blank Interlake Saints 57-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Highline High’s 57-0 blanking of the Interlake Saints on Thursday night, Sept. 15 in boys varsity football action.

This was a home conference game held at Highline Memorial Stadium.

The Pirates improved their record to 2-1 on the season.

