Participants in this Sunday’s free online art class will relax and unwind while they make and learn about the beauty of repetitive patterns.

Jeanne Salter will be driving on this calm, mindful, journey into ourselves.

Bring your ideas, your imaginations, and your willingness to let go!

Supplies to have ready for class:

Rock or similar item Acrylic paint Suggested items to paint with: Pencil, Q-tips, wooden skewers, pencil eraser, paintbrush



To participate, log on this Sunday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m. to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ 417633893217

To preregister, use the same website.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.