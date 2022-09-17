From our friends at WABI Burien:

Please feel free to join WABI Weekday Walkers in Normandy Park on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, starting at 9 a.m.

We’ll start at MarVista park (4th Ave side), travel north on 4th Ave, traverse Nature Trails park, and then complete the 2-mile circuit by continuing along Marine View Drive back to our starting point.

The way is mostly on sidewalks, with some dirt pathways through Nature Trails park.

The park includes some steps going down with a railing. The walk is expected to take about an hour.

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

Time: Meet 5-10 minutes before 9:00 so we can start walking promptly at 9:00 a.m.

Meeting Place: Marvista Park, 19990 4th Ave SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166. Let’s meet at the corner of 4th Ave SW and SW 200th St.

For questions, comments and suggestions, please contact: