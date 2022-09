SAVE THE DATE: Discover Burien’s annual ‘Boo in Burien’ will be held all day on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 throughout the Downtown area.

Expect lots of Halloween fun, costumes, specials at local businesses, trick-or-treating and more at this free, family-friendly event.

For more info, visit https://www.discoverburien.org/event-calendar/boo-in-burien-2022.