REMINDER : The City of Burien and Discover Burien invite the entire community to celebrate at the B-Town Fiesta at Burien Town Square this Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Vendors will be open from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., and music will run from 10 a.m. to late.

This free event was created by a group of local Latinx business owners looking for a way to give back and celebrate their heritage and culture.

“This year’s fiesta is sure to offer fun and excitement for the whole community!” organizers said.

The event will be filled with music and dance of the region’s hottest Latinx performers like folkloric dance groups and bands of different genres including We Move to Give, Saul Rincon, Lalo Vaquez, The Pazific (see their music video below), and more.

The day will start out with an energizing Zumba class and continue with salsa dancing classes.

Families will love exploring the special Kids Zone too.

Vendors will be selling items like clothing and art and food booths, many of them local favorites, will be serving up delicious food from around the globe.

Adults looking to enjoy a drink can find their way to the B-Town Fiesta Beer Garden.

This event is outdoors and will be held rain or shine.

The B-Town Fiesta is one of Burien’s most lively events and we couldn’t do it without our gracious sponsors, The City of Burien, Seattle Credit Union, Port of Seattle, The B-Town Blog, Sea Mar Community Health Centers and Villa Comunitaria. For more information visit: www.discoverburien.org, email [email protected] or call (206) 433-2882.

More info here: https://www.discoverburien.org/event-calendar/b-town-fiesta-2022

Discover Burien is a non-profit focused on local community and business development, education, and promotion. Membership and contributions are tax deductible. Learn more at www.discoverburien.org