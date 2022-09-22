A silver 2015 Hyundai Elantra – license plate number CBB2126 – was stolen from 11th Ave SW just north of SW 100th Street in Burien (map below) on Monday morning, Sept. 19, 2022.

A neighbor saw two individuals scouting, entering, and driving away with the vehicle at around 2:45 a.m. Monday morning.

The King County Sheriff’s Office case number is C22031239.

“Any eyes our neighbors could provide or any advice on getting word out would be greatly appreciated,” said car owner Dan Bennett.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311 and reference case #C22031239.