SPONSORED :

Benefit St. Francis of Assisi School at their “Red, White & In Person” tasting event on Saturday night, Oct. 1, 2022.

Organizers of this fun fundraiser event are inviting all to gather for an evening of conviviality in support of their annual fundraising efforts.

Here’s their message:

Join us for the annual Red, White & In-Person fundraising event benefitting St. Francis of Assisi school, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, from 6-9 p.m. in the school’s McClean Family Center.

Taste over 30 wines and spirits while enjoying heavy appetizers from local Burien restaurants, including Classic Eats, Chef Chester Mitre, Grand Central Bakery, Treat, La Costa and more.

Invite your friends, family and neighbors to join in the fun – this event is open to the entire community.

Purchase your raffle tickets for fantastic prizes, including tickets to a Sounders game, a case of wine, wine tasting experiences, and more!

St. Francis etched stemless wine glasses are also available for purchase.

Purchase your tickets now by clicking below:

Unable to attend the event?

You can still order wine and spirits to support St. Francis! St. Francis school families earn 20% in profit dollars on orders! Share this post with your coworkers, family and friends – this is a great opportunity to stock your cellar for the holidays.

Not sure what to order?

We have specially curated packages to make it easy! Check out the mixed cases: Celebration, Ladies Who Lunch, Holiday Entertaining and Mixed Reds. Many of the wines offered are not available for purchase in stores. Don’t forget about the variety of spirits from local distillers: 2BAR, Temple and Skip Rock.

“We look forward to seeing you IN PERSON at the event!”

This fun night out is open to all members of the community, ages 21 and over.

