On the agenda for Monday night’s (Sept. 26, 2022) Burien City Council Study Session: new tree regulations and updates to the Affordable Housing Demonstration Program.

Staff is proposing several amendments to Burien Municipal Code Chapter 19.18 regarding the city’s Affordable Housing Demonstration Program, according to the agenda packet. That program will allow the Downtown Emergency Service Center (DESC) to build permanent affordable housing that will get some 95 chronically homeless people off the street.

The amendments would extend the program beyond the existing expiration date of November, 2022, through the year 2025.

“Additionally, amendments respond to feedback from Burien staff, and from those who participated in or considered participating in the program,” the city said.

The Planning Commission recommends approval of the proposed revisions to the program.

The meeting will start Monday night at 7 p.m., and can be viewed in-person at Burien City Hall, on Comcast TV channel 21, virtually via Zoom here, and online here.

Download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).

Read our extensive previous coverage of the DESC issue here.

Burien City Hall is located at 400 SW 152nd Street:

#BurienCityCouncil study session, September 26. Agenda: new tree regulations and updates to the #AffordableHousing Demonstration Program. Interpretación en español estará disponible. https://t.co/4z7f9B7k7a pic.twitter.com/TyH8deYLaQ — City of Burien, WA (@Burien) September 23, 2022