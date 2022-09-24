Learn to paint sunflowers using tempera paint during this Sunday’s (Sept. 25) free online art class.

Naomi Benson will be driving on this fun, colorful and messy adventure. Bring your ideas, your imaginations and your willingness to get a little messy.

Supplies to have ready for class:

Tempera Paint—suggested colors: green, brown, blue, orange, yellow and red White Paper Water Brushes Paper towels Optional—masking tape to create clean border



To participate log on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 3 p.m. to

To preregister, use the same website. The free online art classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.