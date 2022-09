Photo courtesy Kennedy Catholic High School.

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance on Saturday, Sept. 24 when Kennedy Catholic’s football Lancers blanked Decatur 52-0 in a 4A North Puget Sound high school football matchup.

The lancers are now 3-1 on the season.

Their next game is an away game against Federal Way on Friday, Sept. 30.

Follow all Lancer athletics here: https://kennedycatholicathletics.org.