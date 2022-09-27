Highline Public Schools welcomed seven new members to its community-led Capital Facilities Advisory Committee (CFAC) this week.

From a lottery drawing on Sept. 26, seven were selected by service area from the names of 17 Highline residents who entered the lottery for an open seat on the Capital Facilities Advisory Committee:

Soph Davenberry Rob Duren Thomas Bies Rob Rovig Tom Hove Keenan Vaughn Martha Elena Maginniss



CFAC is the committee that recommended the 2016 bond and the proposed 2022 bond on November ballots. If approved, the 2022 bond would raise funds to rebuild Evergreen and Tyee high schools and Pacific Middle School as well as make critical repairs and improvements districtwide.

The first meeting of the committee for the 2022-23 school year is this Wednesday, September 28, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the district Central Office boardroom at 15675 Ambaum Blvd S in Burien. The public is welcome to observe all CFAC meetings. Spanish interpretation is provided.

The schools that remain to be prioritized for future school bonds are:

Beverly Park Elementary School Big Picture Middle & High School (Manhattan site) Cascade Middle School Chinook Middle School CHOICE Academy (Woodside site) Hilltop Elementary School New Start High School Seahurst Elementary School Sylvester Middle School Valley View Early Learning Center



About half of CFAC members are selected by lottery and half are appointed by local community organizations, district labor unions and local governments. Find out more about CFAC meetings and membership.