Learn how to make a Van Gogh-esque drawing and some history at Sunday’s free online art class.

Jeanne Salter will be driving on this informative workshop about mark making. Bring your ideas, some very simple supplies and get ready to learn about Van Gogh!

Supplies to have ready for class:

Pen, marker or pencil Paper



To participate, log this Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at 3 p.m. to

To preregister, use the same website. The free online art classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.

EDITOR’S NOTE : Since South King Media’s inception in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!