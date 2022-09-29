From our friends at WABI Burien:

This Sunday’s (Oct. 2, 2022) Walk-n-Talk will start at Burien Town Square, head west to Lake Burien Park, then loop back around into town, passing by the current installations in the public art spaces at The Maverick Apartments and Merrill Gardens (curated in partnership with the City of Burien – read more about the art spaces HERE).

This Sunday’s walk will be a little different. The walks are usually led by WABI President, Maureen, but she’s far away right now, so one of the walkers will take the lead and guide everyone on the path to the Park and back. Just show up… and WALK!

Date: Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (Rain or shine… but it’s predicted to be sunny and warm!)

Time: Meet-up at 2 p.m. Walking starts at 2:15.

Place: Meet on the grassy knoll at Burien Town Square, at 5th Place SW and SW 152nd Street, Burien 98166.

Who: This is a FREE event and is enjoyable for all, including friendly, four-legged friends.

Distance: About 2.2 miles round trip, mostly flat, with some sidewalks. (See map below.)

Monthly Walk-n-Talks

Every month since August 2011, neighbors and Burien city visitors have gathered, walked and talked for fun, conversation and exercise. We’re in our twelfth year. Come join the group! Chat with someone you wouldn’t otherwise have a chance to meet with.

(Please click on the map for a larger view, then print it out and bring it with you to the walk if you’d like.)

Intentions for Burien’s Walk-n-Talk:

“Encourage active living to support physical and mental health.” (Part of Burien’s “Vision”.) Initiate conversation between friends and neighbors, new and old.



Check out our tip sheet: “Start Walking for Health and Well-Being”.

For further information, please jot us a note.