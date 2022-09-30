Duwamish Alive! is seeking Volunteers:

Volunteer Site Opportunities

We are honored to help in caring for these Duwamish Tribal Sacred Ancestral sites as part of our fall event celebrating the return of our river’s salmon and the renewal of our river and all that is connected to it.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. we will be planting, removing invasive weeds, and trash from the river. All are welcome, this is a family friendly event with tools and instruction provided.

Please help us heal our river and be good stewards of these sites for the Duwamish People by joining us for Duwamish Alive! Registration is provided by linking on the site names.

5 Ancestral Sites:

Herrings House Park, Seattle with Green Seattle Partnership həʔapus Village Park & Shoreline Habitat, Seattle with Dirt Corps Duwamish Hill Preserve, Tukwila with Tukwila Parks, Duwamish River Kayak Cleanup with Puget Soundkeeper Alliance Cecil Moses Park, Tukwila with King County Parks



If you wish to volunteer or have questions, please email [email protected].

EDITOR’S NOTE : Since South King Media’s inception in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!