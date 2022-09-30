Highline goes to Bellevue, wallops Sammamish 55-0

The Highline Pirates continued their streak of 50+ point games with a Thursday night (Sept. 29, 2022) high school football walloping of Sammamish, 55-0.

This was an away game in Bellevue.

The Pirates are now 4-1 for the season, 3-0 for the district, and are in first place in the KingCo 2A standings.

Since losing their Sept. 9, 2022 home opener 41-6 to cross-town rivals the Kennedy Catholic Lancers (a private school in the bigger 4A North Puget Sound league), the Pirates have won three conference in a row, scoring over 50+ points per game:

57-0 vs Interlake Sept. 15 58-0 vs Evergreen Sept. 22 55-0 vs Sammamish Sept. 29



Mt. Rainier conquered by Kentwood, 42-28

Winning wasn’t going to be easy in this matchup, but Kentwood still prevailed 42-28 against the Mt. Rainier Rams in a local high school football matchup on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Mt. Rainier is now 3-2 for the season, and 1-1 for the district.

Never a doubt: Kentridge breezes past Todd Beamer 35-6

Kentridge earned a convincing 35-6 win over Todd Beamer on Thursday, Sept. 29 in local football action.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Kentridge and Todd Beamer were both scoreless.

The Chargers’ offense jumped in front for a 14-0 lead over the Titans at halftime.

Kentridge thundered to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Chargers’ train of momentum chugged along the 4th-quarter tracks with a 7-6 points differential.

Kentridge’s overall record is now 4-1.