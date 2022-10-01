Kennedy Catholic Lancers dim lights on Federal Way 40-8
Kennedy Catholic played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Federal Way during a 40-8 beating in local high school football action on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter, but the Lancers registered a 24-0 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.
Kennedy Catholic jumped to a 32-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.
The Lancers are now 4-1 for the season, and are in first place in the 4A North Puget Sound League.
Lindbergh produces precision performance against Evergreen 57-20
Lindbergh gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed the Evergreen Wolverines 57-20 on Friday, Sept. 30 in local football.
Evergreen is 0-4 for the season.
Tahoma dismantles Decatur 27-3
Tahoma earned a convincing 27-3 win over Decatur in a local high school football matchup on Friday, Sept. 30.
Tahoma stormed to a 27-3 bulge over Decatur as the fourth quarter began.
Both teams were blanked in the first, second and fourth quarters.
Surge sends Hazen past Mercer Island 37-22
Mercer Island dented the scoreboard first, but Hazen responded to earn a 37-22 decision during this local football game.
Mercer Island authored a promising start, taking a 3-0 advantage over Hazen at the end of the first quarter.
The Islanders took a 10-7 lead over the Highlanders heading to the halftime locker room.
Hazen broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 16-10 lead over Mercer Island.
The Highlanders’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 21-12 points differential.
Liberty trips Juanita in tenacious tussle 28-21
Liberty fans held their breath in an uneasy 28-21 victory over Juanita for a local high school football victory on Friday, Sept. 30.
Convincing fashion: Mountainview handles Kent-Meridian 40-8
Mountainview gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Kent-Meridian 40-8 in a local high school football matchup.
Kent-Meridian is 0-5 for the season.
Riverside rides the rough off Kentlake 27-14
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Riverside prevailed over Kentlake 27-14 in a local high school football matchup.