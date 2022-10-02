2022 Brat Trot winner Paul Young crosses underneath a partially-inflated finish line arch held by volunteers on SW 152nd Street in downtown Burien on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Under beautiful sunny skies, over 450 runners and dozens of supporters and volunteers gathered for the 2022 Burien Brat Trot and Oktoberfest in Olde Burien and Town Square Park on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

This fun, family-friendly fundraiser benefits the Highline Schools Foundation, and has been running in Burien since 2009.

The B-Town Blog was there (as we have since the beginning of this great event), live-streaming both the start and finish lines of the 5K, as well as the Kids run.

The 5K started in Olde Burien at around 9:25 a.m. and ended on SW 152nd Street near Town Square Park, where an Oktoberfest was held.

Many participants wore costumes – several in lederhosen, one woman in a hot dog outfit and others with hot dog hats – with numerous cute babies in strollers and dogs that ran alongside their humans.

This year the run was managed by Discover Burien, with a team of hard working volunteers. Despite a late start due to a large number of runners registering at the event, the runs were lively and joyful. There will smiles for miles…or at least for 5K and 1K.

Overall winner of the 5K was Paul Young, who was so fast that the still-unfinished finish line arch had not been fully inflated by the time he crossed it. Volunteers had to hold it up so he could pass underneath – watch below:

The top female runner was Erin Thompson:

Winner of the 1K kid’s run was Xavier Swanigan.

The winning team (most registered finishers) was Soundview Fitness, who will receive a team party at Elliott Bay Brewing.

The school affiliation contest winner was Gregory Heights Elementary, who will receive $500 for the school.

Spotted amongst the runners were local dignitaries like Highline Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ivan Duran, along with former Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield.

Fred Swanson, Executive Director of the Highline Schools Foundation, served as emcee/announcer.

Below are some photos from the event:

Watch our full, raw livestream videos on Facebook here (and perhaps see yourself!):