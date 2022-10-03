Normandy Park United Church of Christ will host a two-day Rummage Sale this Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on both days.

Organizers share that it will include “a two year accumulation” of all sorts of donated household goods, clothing and furniture contributed by their generous congregation.

Selection is so abundant that they have reached their space capacity.

Proceeds from this sale will benefit hurricane relief.

Please visit www.npucc.org for more information

Normandy Park United Church of Christ is located at 19247 1st Ave S., Normandy Park:

EDITOR’S NOTE : Since South King Media’s inception in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!