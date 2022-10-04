Do you know someone who has improved the quality of life in Burien? Do you know of a program or organization that has helped others in the community?

Help the City of Burien recognize that person or organization who has made outstanding contributions to the Burien community in 2022 by nominating them for the Burien City Council’s “Citizen of the Year.”

The honoree(s) will be invited to serve as Grand Marshal in the city’s 2023 Independence Day Parade.

Nominations due Feb. 10, 2023.

Previous Citizens of the Year include: