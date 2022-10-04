The City of Burien announced a Utility Tax Relief Program for qualifying residents, which offers rebates on certain utility taxes paid toward the following services:

Water Sewer Solid waste removal provided by Recology Cleanscapes Electricity provided by Puget Sound Energy Telephone (including cellular) Basic cable television



To qualify, community members must be a resident of Burien and have an annual income less than 50 percent of the Area Median Income.

Applications are due by Dec. 16, 2022, and rebates will be issued by the end of February, 2023.

Information about the application is available in both English and Spanish.

Contact [email protected] or call the city at (206) 241-4647 with questions about the program, including other language interpretation needs.