Runners gather on SW 152nd Street in Olde Burien at the starting line of the 2022 Burien Brat Trot on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Photo by Scott Schaefer.

If so, you may see yourself in one of the two videos below:

STARTING LINE

We precariously placed our new Insta360 camera on a long pole to give a hovering drone-like view as runners took off from the starting line in Olde Burien:

FINISH LINE

At the finish line, the view is back on the ground, showing (hopefully) every person, baby, or animal that crossed and finished the 5K run, including race winner Paul Young, who was so fast that the finish line arch had not yet been fully inflated:

This fun, family-friendly fundraiser benefits the Highline Schools Foundation, and has been running in Burien since 2009.