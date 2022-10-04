Did you run/walk/crawl in Saturday’s Burien Brat Trot 5K?
If so, you may see yourself in one of the two videos below:
STARTING LINE
We precariously placed our new Insta360 camera on a long pole to give a hovering drone-like view as runners took off from the starting line in Olde Burien:
FINISH LINE
At the finish line, the view is back on the ground, showing (hopefully) every person, baby, or animal that crossed and finished the 5K run, including race winner Paul Young, who was so fast that the finish line arch had not yet been fully inflated:
This fun, family-friendly fundraiser benefits the Highline Schools Foundation, and has been running in Burien since 2009.