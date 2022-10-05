Mark your calendars now for the Highline area’s biggest art gala and sale of the year on Saturday night, Nov. 19, 2022.

The annual Vision 2020 gala, now updated to Vision 2022, returns next month as an in-person event on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The event has moved to a new location at the SeaTac Community Center, 13735 24th Ave S. (map below).

Over 50 local artists will each create artwork on nine 8”x8” wood panels.

The gala also features a silent art auction, entertainment, wine and hors d’ oeuvres.

Plan to wear your fancy pantaloons, cocktail attire or costume. It’s a gala!

Vision 2022 is the Burien Arts Association’s biggest annual fundraiser.

Proceeds from Vision 2020 benefits local artists plus Burien Arts’ programs throughout the year including free online kid’s art classes, Burien Art Market, Shakespeare in the Park, Highline Heritage Museum and Burien Community Center art exhibits, 7 Stories storytelling, life drawing classes and a scholarship for an outstanding graduating Highline student.

More information at www.burienarts.org .

The SeaTac Community Center is located at 13735 24th Ave S.:

EDITOR’S NOTE : Since South King Media’s inception in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!