Eight units from King County Fire District #2 responded to a house fire in Burien on Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, 2022, with assistance from Medic One, South King Fire, Puget Sound Regional Fire, and Renton Regional Fire.

This was a one-story residential fire at 16724 2nd Place S. (map below), which was discovered by a neighbor who heard the smoke detector alarming and noticed smoke coming from the house.

The 911 call came in at around 10:30 a.m.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, which originated in the kitchen. The doors to the kitchen area of the home were all closed slowing the fire’s spread. The combination of the doors being closed and a good neighbor calling 911 lead to a better overall outcome for the building.

“Fast action by Engine 329 resulted in a quick extinguishment of the fire, and limited fire spread to the kitchen area only with resultant smoke damage throughout,” Ray Desmarais, Assistant Chief | Fire Marshal

King County Fire District #2 told The B-Town Blog.

Sadly, two pets were lost after succumbing to smoke asphyxiation.

The incident was ruled accidental, electrical by the King County Fire Investigation Unit.