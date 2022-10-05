The Valley Independent Investigative Team (VIIT) on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 issued an update on the Sept. 10 officer-involved shooting that killed one in Burien.

As we previously reported, the officer-involved shooting happened when Burien Police deputies responded at about 5:30 a.m. Sept. 10 to an apartment on Roseburg Avenue South after receiving reports of shots fired during a domestic dispute.

Police said that upon arriving at the apartment, police found that the individuals reportedly involved in the incident had fled the scene. Minutes later, deputies located an individual matching a description of one of the suspect individuals. That individual was contacted and this led to deputies utilizing deadly force.

Despite the efforts of first responders, the subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. No officers were injured.

The update released Wednesday, Oct. 5 said that videos from businesses and citizens have been received and are being analyzed.

Officers on scene did not have body worn cameras (BWC), nor in-car video.

This case remains under investigation.

VIIT says that four Burien Police officers were involved in this incident and have been placed on Administrative Leave.

Detectives from the Valley Independent Investigative Team responded and are actively investigating the incident. Des Moines Police Department is the lead investigating agency.

Previous updates:

Sept. 21, 2022: Various items of evidence have been submitted to the Crime Lab for analysis. (Note: the Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team (WSP CSRT) had responded to the scene for forensic support). The King County Sheriff’s Office is excluded from this investigation, as the Burien Police Department is a contract agency. Sept. 10, 2022: The Valley Independent Investigative Team (VIIT) is serving as the independent investigative team for this OIS. VIIT is a multi-agency team made up of investigators from seven south King County Police Departments (Auburn, Des Moines, Federal Way, Kent, Renton, Port of Seattle, and Tukwila). As this incident involved the Burien Police, their Police Department has been excluded from this investigation.



OLEO has responded to a shooting in Burien and is on the scene. — King County OLEO (@KingCountyOLEO) September 10, 2022 Per state law, Valley Independent Investigative Team (VIIT) will conduct criminal investigation into fatal shooting by member(s) of King County Sheriff’s Office this morning in Burien. Sheriff’s Office will also conduct its own administrative review, which OLEO will monitor. — King County OLEO (@KingCountyOLEO) September 10, 2022 For clarity: Burien officers are King County Sheriff's Office Deputies because Burien contracts with the Sheriff's Office for provision of policing. There are many jurisdictions in King County—what we call "contract cities"—that do the same. https://t.co/d7Skme0x9A — King County OLEO (@KingCountyOLEO) September 14, 2022