EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

On Sept. 28, 2022, the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce held its annual Mayors’ Reception, featuring speeches from the Mayors of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila, as well as a Port of Seattle Commissioner.

This event was held at the Double Tree Suites by Hilton in Tukwila.

Burien Mayor Sofia Aragon spoke, and below is her full speech, as filmed/edited by Scott Schaefer:

Here’s full video of the entire event, featuring all speakers:

“A very special thank you to our Media Sponsor: South King Media. Thank you to our Host, Speakers, and Sponsors!”