Burien’s annual Día de los Muertos 2022 will be held from 6–9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at the Burien Community Center.

This FREE event is open to the entire community, and celebrates the tradition of honoring and remembering our ancestors and families.

Here’s what to expect:

Altars & Offerings Arts & Crafts Traditional Music Dance & Food Stories & More! Ven a celebrar la tradición de honrar a nuestros antepasados y familias. Altares y Ofrendas Artes y Artesanías Música Tradicional Danza y Comida Cuentos y Mucho Más!



WHEN: Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, 6-9 p.m. WHERE: Burien Community Center, 14700 6th Ave SW: