The Burien Art Walk – formerly the B-Town Music & Art Walk – is returning to downtown Burien this Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, from 4 – 8 p.m.

The art walk is a special event for the Burien community that seeks to support small businesses and local artists at the same time.

The Art Walk is being co-hosted by Discover Burien and B-Town Beat.

“We look forward to growing the Burien Art Walk amidst ever changing pandemic related protocols,” organizers said. “THANK YOU for understanding and hanging in there with us.”

Th Burien Art Walk is held the First Friday of every month from 4 – 8 p.m. at participating downtown Burien businesses.

“See you there!”

More info at https://www.discoverburien.org/burien-art-walk