Bloodworks Northwest has sent 130 units of blood to SunCoast Blood Centers in Florida to help the region as many of their blood collections sites are not operational during their recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian.

However, sending these shipments has depleted local supplies.

“It will take a steady stream of donors over the next several weeks to help replenish blood inventory for the PNW area,” officials said.

Burien Elks will be hosting the next Pop-Up @ Burien event in its dining room on Thursday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

They have 9 available appointment slots for Thursday, and 26 slots for Friday.

Please sign up now to reserve your time:

https://schedule.bloodworksnw.org/DonorPortal/GroupLanding.aspx?s=3955

Bloodworks offers an “enter to win” sweepstakes when you give blood during the month of October. The prize is the all new Apple Macbook Air M2. Learn more HERE.

For info about eligibility, help signing up, the safety of donating blood during a pandemic and other info, please visit www.BloodworksNW.org or call 1-800-398-7888.

The Burien Elks Lodge is located at 14006 1st Ave S.:

EDITOR’S NOTE : Since South King Media’s inception in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!