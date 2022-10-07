Participants in this Sunday’s (Oct. 9) free online art class will be painting a scary scene featuring a black cat and ghost.
Naomi Benson will be driving this spooky Fall adventure. Join us for cats, ghosts and tempera paint.
Supplies to have ready for class:
-
- Tempera Paint—suggested colors: black, white, purple and blue
- White Paper
- Water
- Brushes
- Paper towels
- Optional—masking tape to create clean border
To participate log on this Sunday, October 9 at 3 p.m. to
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/430496896807
To preregister, use the same website.
The free online art classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.