Participants in this Sunday’s (Oct. 9) free online art class will be painting a scary scene featuring a black cat and ghost.

Naomi Benson will be driving this spooky Fall adventure. Join us for cats, ghosts and tempera paint.

Supplies to have ready for class:

Tempera Paint—suggested colors: black, white, purple and blue White Paper Water Brushes Paper towels Optional—masking tape to create clean border



To participate log on this Sunday, October 9 at 3 p.m. to

To preregister, use the same website.

The free online art classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.