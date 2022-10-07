St. Anne Hospital Foundation’s 2022 ‘To Your Health!’ Gala fundraiser will be held at the Seattle Design Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the dinner and live auction begins at 7:30 p.m.

The Silent Auction will open on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at 9 a.m., and close on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10 p.m.

“Your contribution to this year’s Gala will support St. Anne Hospital Foundation’s mission to engage our community so that everyone has access to exceptional healthcare close to home.”

Don’t miss out on many wonderful auction items!

Can’t attend but still want to support? The online silent auction opens Oct. 15, 2022! See below for the link:

Event Information: stanne.maxgiving.bid Purchase Tickets: stanne.maxgiving.bid/tickets Register for the Online Silent Auction: stanne.maxgiving.bid/register Support our Mission: stanne.maxgiving.bid/donations



If you are interested in being a Gala Volunteer, please contact Megan Kerami at [email protected].

“Thank you for your support!”

