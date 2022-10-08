Recognize the vehicle or the driver who rammed into another car in a hit-and-run at the intersection of SW 152nd Street and 10th Ave SW on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 8, 2022?

A nearby resident captured this crash on camera at around 2:18 p.m. Saturday.

“It looks like a Nissan to me,” resident JJ Greive said. “It was a hit-and-run and the cops are looking for him now.”

“With multiple crashes and close calls with pedestrians, we need some improvements here in Olde Burien,” Greive added. “I found these other three crashes but there have been more.”

Here’s a compilation of accidents and near-accidents Greive shared with us:

“This is like the sixth crash here, we need some speed enforcement and/or a 4-way stop/traffic roundabout,” Greive told The B-Town Blog.