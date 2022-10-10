Listen to this article:

A free and fun ‘Fall Frolic’ family event with FREE pumpkins, warm drinks, and pumpkin decorating craft will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at the Pea Patch at Marvista Park in Normandy Park.

From 1-4 p.m. that day, all kids can enjoy a free pumpkin (while supplies last).

Spread the word about this festive frolic in the park.

“We hope to see you there!”

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1075476586500319.

Marvista Park is located at 19990 4th Ave SW in Normandy Park: