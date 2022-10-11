Listen to this article:

EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

A Public Safety Roundtable on Public Safety in South King County will be held virtually via Zoom on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

The Public Safety Roundtable is a quarterly meeting sponsored by the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce, for those who are interested in being more engaged or receiving more information about issues impacting our Southwest King County Business Community.

Previously, these roundtables were focused on Burien, but the chamber is extending them to now include all five cities it covers.

Featured speakers will include Police and Fire Chiefs from Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac and Tukwila, with a special feature from the LEAD Defender group:

Acting Burien Police Chief Todd Morrell King County Fire District No. 2 Chief Mike Marrs SeaTac Community Engagement Officer Robell Ghrmai Tukwila Police Chief Eric Dreyer Tukwila Fire Chief Jay Wittwer Des Moines Assistant Chief of Police Patti Richards Normandy Park Police Chief Dan Yourkoski LEAD Project Manager, Aaron Burkhalter



