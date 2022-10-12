Listen to this article:

King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove announced Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 that Normandy Park would receive funding from the King County Flood Control District to continue work on the Walker and Sequoia Creeks Culvert Replacement Projects.

The City of Normandy Park will receive $150,000 in Flood Reduction grant funding to complete the design for the replacement of undersized culverts along Walker and Sequoia Creeks which slows the flow of water preventing fish from moving easily through the creeks. This funding is in addition to a previous Flood Reduction grant of $500,000 that kickstarted the project design process.

“Two years ago, when I became Chair of the King County Flood Control District, I committed to ensuring our grant programs not only helped prevent flooding but did so in way that created a better environment – for our fish, for our children and for future generations,” Upthegrove said. “Allowing more water to flow through these two creeks will ensure our fish can swim unobstructed and improve the local habitat.”

In 2020, Councilmember Upthegrove became Chair of the KCFCD and led the effort to reaffirm the District’s commitment to a countywide multi-benefit approach to flood risk reduction by creating three new grant programs in addition to the original Flood Reduction Grant program.

The three new programs address the countywide flood issues associated with urban streams, coastal erosion/coastal flooding, and culvert replacement/fish passage restoration.