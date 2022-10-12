Listen to this article:

Enjoy the US Air Force Concert Band & Singing Sergeants Across Washington for FREE at a live concert on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien.

The concert will start at 7 p.m. in the Goodwin Gymnasium.

The U.S. Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants are two of the six performing ensembles within The United States Air Force Band, the premier musical organization of the U.S. Air Force. Stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., The U.S. Air Force Band honors those who have served, inspires American citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and positively impacts the global community on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and the United States of America.

Here’s a video of the band:

These are free events; however, tickets are required. No reserved seats. Please print your tickets or be prepared to show them on your mobile device. Doors open 30 minutes prior to performance time for ticket holders. All unclaimed seats will be released to non-ticket holders 15 minutes prior to performance time.



Kennedy Catholic High School is located at 140 South 140th Street Burien, WA 98168: