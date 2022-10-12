Listen to this article:

On Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, the St. Anne Hospital Foundation (formerly Highline Medical Center Foundation) will host its 2022 ‘To Your Health!’ Gala, and organizers are looking for Volunteers.

“We are excited to be back in person for this year’s Gala being held at the Seattle Design Center,” organizers said.

“If you have volunteered with us previously, thank you very much for your time and support of St. Anne Hospital Foundation! We could not have such a great event without our fantastic volunteers. If you haven’t volunteered with us before we would welcome your participation this year.”

As in previous years, the foundation has several types of volunteer opportunities available and would like to match you with a job that you will enjoy and a time frame that works for you.

A complimentary boxed dinner, free parking, and a quick training will be a part of the evening for the volunteer team.

HOW TO VOLUNTEER

If you are interested in volunteering, please email Megan Kerami at [email protected] or call 206-901-8508.

“Volunteering is more fun with a friend, if you know someone that would like to help, please share the attached information with them.”

View 2022 Gala Evite here: https://www.alphaprintinc.com/ebook/b448436/

For more event information visit our 2022 Gala website: https://stanne.maxgiving.bid

The Seattle Design Center is located at 5701 6th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108:

