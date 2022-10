Listen to this article:

Community School of West Seattle (a South King Media Advertiser) will be hosting a free COVID Vaccine Clinic from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 for those ages 6 months and older.

All authorized vaccine types and doses will be available, including the Bivalent Booster for ages 5+.

Registration is required:

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, from 1-6 p.m. WHERE: Community School of West Seattle, 9450 22nd Ave Sw 98106: