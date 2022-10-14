Listen to this article:

SPONSORED :

JOB: Have a “Blast” at this rockin’ side gig opportunity in Tukwila

Come join a couple of old “rockers” helping to make memories for hundreds of happy customers.

Carolyn and Howard operate a home-based business that engraves river rock, slate, tile, brick and pavers for memorials, celebrations, signs, fundraising, home indoor and outdoor décor, and other uses. Their website is:

They engrave into the material using silicon carbide in a sandblast cabinet.

They are looking for someone who can work a few days per week, maybe 3-4 hours each day, to sandblast, spray paint and grout their orders. It’s dusty work, and they require you use gloves and a mask, which they supply.

The work will be done in their home garage “factory” in Tukwila.

Starting pay is $17.00 per hour.

Work hours are flexible. Some weekend work may be requested.

They are walking distance from a bus stop.

Please respond to this link if you are interested in the position, they request that you send a letter of introduction with your personal and work background:

https://seattle.craigslist.org/see/mnu/d/seattle-part-time-sandblasting-position/7539512465.html