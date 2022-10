Listen to this article:

There will be lots of fun, food, frolic, camaraderie, fabulous craft vendors, lots of raffle prizes and so much more at a Holiday Bazaar at the Highline United Methodist Church on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

This event will run from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

“Save the date and stop in and support our local vendors.”

Vendor inquiries are welcome: http://www.highlineunitedmethodistchurch.org/contact-us.shtml

Highline United Methodist Church is located at 13015 1st Avenue South: